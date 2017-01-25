The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi30° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo23° Cloudy

Friday

Hi30° Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo23° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi30° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo25° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi30° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Monday

Hi32° Partly Sunny

Man reportedly forced from home at gunpoint and released at Appleatchee

by Pete O'Cain
Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Police are looking for a man suspected of drawing another man from his home at gunpoint and forcing the victim to drive his vehicle to a remote location where he was left without a phone or wallet.

According to a press release from Wenatchee Police, the victim was inside his home about 11:15 p.m. Monday on the 1100 block of Princeton Avenue when thought he heard someone open his car door. When the victim looked outside, he…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 