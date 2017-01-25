Man reportedly forced from home at gunpoint and released at Appleatchee

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Police are looking for a man suspected of drawing another man from his home at gunpoint and forcing the victim to drive his vehicle to a remote location where he was left without a phone or wallet.

According to a press release from Wenatchee Police, the victim was inside his home about 11:15 p.m. Monday on the 1100 block of Princeton Avenue when thought he heard someone open his car door. When the victim looked outside, he…