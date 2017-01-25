Murder suspect to undergo evaluation

WENATCHEE — The man accused of shooting his 21-year-old neighbor to death earlier this month must undergo an evaluation for mental competency before he can be arraigned.

Longino Arroyo Garibay, 79, appeared briefly Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court as his public defense attorney, Jeremy Ford, won Judge Lesley Allan's approval for the exam.

Garibay was charged with first-degree murder last week in the Jan. 12 killing of Gustavo Maldonado-Salamanca, who was shot just outside his apartment in the 1200 block…