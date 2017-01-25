Prep Wednesday: Cashmere girls hoops team keeps perfect record intact with big win over Chelan

By World sports staff

CASHMERE — The Cashmere girls basketball team got 15 first quarter points out of freshman phenom Hailey Van Lith and jumped out to a 30-6 lead after the first frame in a lopsided 68-29 victory over Chelan on Wednesday night.

Bulldogs coach Brent Darnell said the team’s goal is to hold teams under 30 points every night and Cashmere got the job done. Darnell also said aside from a lackadaisical defensive effort in the second quarter…