The Wenatchee World

Weather:

25°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi33° Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo25° Cloudy

Thursday

Hi31° Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo23° Cloudy

Friday

Hi29° Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi30° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Eugene Robinson | Progressives, use the march to make a movement

by Eugene RobinsonWashington Post Writers Group
Commentary
Send to Kindle
Print This

It matters that the crowd for the Women’s March on Washington was far bigger than that for President Trump’s inauguration. The new president often boasts of having started a great movement. Let it be the one that was born with Saturday’s massive protests.

If size is important, and apparently to Trump it is, there was no contest. The Metro transit system recorded 1,001,613 trips on the day of the protest, the second-heaviest ridership in history — surpassed only by former…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 