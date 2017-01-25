The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi30° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo23° Cloudy

Friday

Hi30° Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo23° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi30° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo25° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi30° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Monday

Hi32° Partly Sunny

Prosecutors to seek enhanced detention in teen arson case

by Jefferson Robbins
Send to Kindle
Print This

WATERVILLE — Prosecutors plan to seek a finding of "manifest injustice" in the case of an East Wenatchee girl accused of trying to burn down her family's home, with her parents and sibling asleep inside.

If a judge agrees and the 14-year-old defendant is found guilty, a manifest injustice ruling would allow for an extended sentence beyond the range normally mandated by state juvenile justice laws — perhaps up to her 21st birthday.

Police said the girl admitted setting the Dec. 2 fire,…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 