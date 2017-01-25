Prosecutors to seek enhanced detention in teen arson case

WATERVILLE — Prosecutors plan to seek a finding of "manifest injustice" in the case of an East Wenatchee girl accused of trying to burn down her family's home, with her parents and sibling asleep inside.

If a judge agrees and the 14-year-old defendant is found guilty, a manifest injustice ruling would allow for an extended sentence beyond the range normally mandated by state juvenile justice laws — perhaps up to her 21st birthday.

Police said the girl admitted setting the Dec. 2 fire,…