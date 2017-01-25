Safety Valve: Letters from readers

Marching with pride

On Saturday I had the honor to march with almost 2,000 fellow citizens of Wenatchee Valley in support of women’s rights, immigrant’s rights, elder rights, LBGTQ rights, environmental protection and climate justice.

I want to give an immense thank-you to the organizers who stepped up and volunteered to organize this march. Jillian Danley and Terry Sloan, especially, are owed a debt of gratitude. They worked tirelessly to coordinate with the city and police, organize speakers and volunteers,…