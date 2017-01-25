Trump’s plan and NCW’s 24,000 new Medicaid enrollees

NCW — On Sunday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said in an interview that the Trump Administration intends to convert Medicaid to a block grant program, giving each state a set amount of funds to provide healthcare to its low-income residents.

On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee fired off a news release stating his opposition to the idea, noting, “Our residents cannot afford any dismantling of these essential federal programs — whether through block grants, per-capita caps, privatization or other means.”