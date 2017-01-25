The Wenatchee World

Weather:

32°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi30° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo23° Cloudy

Friday

Hi30° Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo23° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi30° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo25° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi30° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Monday

Hi32° Partly Sunny

Trump’s plan and NCW’s 24,000 new Medicaid enrollees

by K.C. Mehaffey
Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

NCW — On Sunday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said in an interview that the Trump Administration intends to convert Medicaid to a block grant program, giving each state a set amount of funds to provide healthcare to its low-income residents.

On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee fired off a news release stating his opposition to the idea, noting, “Our residents cannot afford any dismantling of these essential federal programs — whether through block grants, per-capita caps, privatization or other means.”

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 