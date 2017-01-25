The Wenatchee World

Video explains new WHS hybrid block schedule

by Rick Steigmeyer
Education
WENATCHEE — A video on the Wenatchee High School website and Facebook page leads students and parents through the school's new hybrid four period block schedule. The new schedule goes into effect next school year. Students will begin surveying class options and making requests for classes next month. Registration will be completed in May and June for classes next fall.

Principal Eric Anderson showed parts of the video and explained the new schedule to the Wenatchee School Board at its…

