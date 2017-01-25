Wild suffer first loss of 2017 with 7-1 loss in Langley

LANGLEY, British Columbia — During a rare Wednesday evening contest in the British Columbia Hockey League north of the border, the Wenatchee Wild got a wake up call against host Langley in a 7-1 loss to the Rivermen at George Preston Arena.

The Wild never led.

Langley got on the board first just over three minutes into the first period on an unassisted goal from Gavin Payne. Wenatchee’s captains contributed to the Wild’s first goal of the game, with sharpshooter…