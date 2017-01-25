The Wenatchee World

Wine of the Week | Cairdeas Winery 2013

by Marco MartinezFeatures editor
Judges awarded this wine a Double Gold Medal in the 2016 Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival competition. We’ll feature other top winners in the coming weeks.

 

Cairdeas Winery 2013 Tri, Yakima Valley

Review: This winery on the north shore of Lake Chelan focuses on producing wines similar to those in France’s Rhône Valley. This a class GSM blend, with Mourvèdre leading the way, followed by Syrah and Grenache. It’s a fascinating red with aromas of coriander, orange zest and…

