Winthrop woman named to rec board
OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed a Winthrop woman to the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Funding Board.
Danica Ready is program manager for Methow Trails, which grooms and manages 120 miles of trails — the nation’s largest cross-country ski system.
The board awards some $250 million in grants every two years to develop parks, trails and other outdoor facilities, and to conserve wildlife habitat, farms and forests across the state.
