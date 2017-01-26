The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo28° Areas Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi33° Areas Freezing Fog

Friday Night

Lo26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday Night

Lo27° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi33° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi30° Mostly Cloudy

Against all odds: Eastmont cheer heading to state

by Brian DeShazo
Send to Kindle
Print This

EAST WENATCHEE — From a dream to reality in a very short time. That is the only way one could accurately describe the meteoric rise of the Eastmont Cheer competition team, which will participate in the WIAA state cheer competition for the first time in school history this weekend in Everett.

Led by second-year coach Susanna White, the team held an open tryout on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and after just one day of practice with four brand new team members,…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 