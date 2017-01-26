Annual homeless count ‘largely an estimate’

WENATCHEE — He doesn’t look homeless. Not the unkempt, weathered appearance commonly associated with a homeless person.

No, Anivan Estrada is clean shaven, has a fresh haircut, wears clean clothes and speaks articulately and with confidence. But here he is, filling out a survey describing his living situation.

Estrada’s staying at Hospitality House Ministries in Wenatchee where he’s been for about a month. Before that he was at Gospel House. Before that he was in jail. He spent a night…