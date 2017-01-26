Burn bans issued in NCW

WENATCHEE — The state Department of Ecology has issued a ban on burning for Chelan and Douglas counties, and the Methow Valley beginning at 4 p.m. Friday and continuing at least until noon Monday.

The Stage 1 ban means all outdoor burning is prohibited, along with the use of uncertified woodstoves, fireplaces or other wood-burning devices unless they are a home’s only adequate source of heat.

Light winds and fog are likely to cause the accumulation of pollution over the…