The Wenatchee World

Weather:

33°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo28° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday Night

Lo26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday Night

Lo27° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi33° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi30° Mostly Cloudy

Burn bans issued in NCW

by K.C. Mehaffey
Outdoors, Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — The state Department of Ecology has issued a ban on burning for Chelan and Douglas counties, and the Methow Valley beginning at 4 p.m. Friday and continuing at least until noon Monday.

The Stage 1 ban means all outdoor burning is prohibited, along with the use of uncertified woodstoves, fireplaces or other wood-burning devices unless they are a home’s only adequate source of heat.

Light winds and fog are likely to cause the accumulation of pollution over the…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 