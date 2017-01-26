The Wenatchee World

Car in robbery, kidnapping recovered

by K.C. Mehaffey
WENATCHEE — Police on Wednesday afternoon recovered a stolen car taken from a man at gunpoint on Monday night, but are still looking for the suspect.

Wenatchee Police said they were also notified about an attempted carjacking the same night.

A witness called police on Wednesday afternoon to report seeing someone parking the car on Utah Street, getting out and walking away, Wenatchee Police Sgt. Mark Huson said.

The vehicle, a 2011 Suzuki SX4, was taken to the police department…

Advertisements

 