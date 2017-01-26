The Wenatchee World

Charles “Marvin” Larkin

Website Staff
Charles “Marvin” Larkin

Quincy, WA

Charles “Marvin” Larkin, 83, of Quincy, WA, passed away Sunday, January 22,
2017, at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA. Marvin was born
November 2, 1933, to James Larkin and Della (Sheehy) Raines in Fulton, KS. He
spent his early years growing up in Kansas, and, after losing his father in an
accident when he was ten years old, his family moved west to pursue new
opportunities.

Marvin graduated salutatorian of his class at Culver City High School in 1951
and attended college at the University of Oregon. In 1952, Marvin moved and
made his home in Quincy, WA. He valued hard work. Over the years, he worked at
Cedargreen’s, Kenite Plant, Dalgety Foods, Thayer Farms and the Quincy
Columbia Basin Irrigation District, until his retirement at the age of 71.

In April 1967, he married Betty Jo Sharp. Together, they had two children:
Kelly and Joe. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this
April.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, Kelly (Eric) Almquist of Moses
Lake, WA; son, Joe (Line) of Monroe, WA; and step-daughter, Tammy Read of Lake
Havasu City, AZ; granddaughters: Ashley Almquist (Matt Stucky) and Brooke
(Tim) Myers, both of Moses Lake, WA, Jessica (Erik) Phillips of San Jose, CA;
and brother, Harold Eugene Larkin of Gresham, OR. He was preceded in death by
his parents.

Marvin was a rock to many, opening his home through the years to those around
him. Marvin wanted to publicly thank his wife, Betty, for her constant care
while his health declined. The family would also like to thank their many
friends and neighbors who have helped Marvin and Betty in so many ways the
last few years.

Visitation will be from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2017, at
Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will be
held on Monday, January 30, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Scharbach’s Columbia
Funeral Chapel, 300 G Street SE, Quincy, WA. Concluding services will follow
in the Quincy Valley Cemetery. Please leave a memory for the family or sign
their on-line guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral
Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.

