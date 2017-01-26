Charles “Marvin” Larkin

Quincy, WA

Charles “Marvin” Larkin, 83, of Quincy, WA, passed away Sunday, January 22,

2017, at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA. Marvin was born

November 2, 1933, to James Larkin and Della (Sheehy) Raines in Fulton, KS. He

spent his early years growing up in Kansas, and, after losing his father in an

accident when he was ten years old, his family moved west to pursue new

opportunities.

Marvin graduated salutatorian of his class at Culver City High School in 1951

and attended college at the University of Oregon. In 1952, Marvin moved and

made his home in Quincy, WA. He valued hard work. Over the years, he worked at

Cedargreen’s, Kenite Plant, Dalgety Foods, Thayer Farms and the Quincy

Columbia Basin Irrigation District, until his retirement at the age of 71.

In April 1967, he married Betty Jo Sharp. Together, they had two children:

Kelly and Joe. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this

April.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, Kelly (Eric) Almquist of Moses

Lake, WA; son, Joe (Line) of Monroe, WA; and step-daughter, Tammy Read of Lake

Havasu City, AZ; granddaughters: Ashley Almquist (Matt Stucky) and Brooke

(Tim) Myers, both of Moses Lake, WA, Jessica (Erik) Phillips of San Jose, CA;

and brother, Harold Eugene Larkin of Gresham, OR. He was preceded in death by

his parents.

Marvin was a rock to many, opening his home through the years to those around

him. Marvin wanted to publicly thank his wife, Betty, for her constant care

while his health declined. The family would also like to thank their many

friends and neighbors who have helped Marvin and Betty in so many ways the

last few years.

Visitation will be from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2017, at

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will be

held on Monday, January 30, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Scharbach’s Columbia

Funeral Chapel, 300 G Street SE, Quincy, WA. Concluding services will follow

in the Quincy Valley Cemetery. Please leave a memory for the family or sign

their on-line guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral

Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.