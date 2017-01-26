Chelan hospital to try again for new facility

CHELAN — For the third time in five years, the Lake Chelan Community Hospital will ask voters to kick in less than half the cost to build a new $44.5 million hospital on land the district already owns.
Commissioners of the Chelan County Public Hospital District 2 voted 4-1 Tuesday to ask voters to approve a $20 million bond in a special election on April 25. If approved, it would cost property owners an estimated $0.38 per $1,000 assessed value,…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.