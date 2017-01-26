Chelan hospital to try again for new facility

CHELAN — For the third time in five years, the Lake Chelan Community Hospital will ask voters to kick in less than half the cost to build a new $44.5 million hospital on land the district already owns.

Commissioners of the Chelan County Public Hospital District 2 voted 4-1 Tuesday to ask voters to approve a $20 million bond in a special election on April 25. If approved, it would cost property owners an estimated $0.38 per $1,000 assessed value,…