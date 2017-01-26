The Wenatchee World

Weather:

32°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo28° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday Night

Lo26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday Night

Lo27° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi33° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi30° Mostly Cloudy

Child’s testimony considered in commissioner’s rape case

by Jefferson Robbins
Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

WATERVILLE — The child rape case against a long-serving East Wenatchee sewer and water commissioner may hinge on whether the alleged victim's statements to adults can be admitted at trial.

Friday marks one year since Michael T. McCourt, now 76, was arrested at the Douglas County Sewer District offices and charged with first-degree child rape. The path toward trial has been slow, and no trial date will be scheduled until after a crucial hearing tentatively set for March 9.

That…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 