Child’s testimony considered in commissioner’s rape case

WATERVILLE — The child rape case against a long-serving East Wenatchee sewer and water commissioner may hinge on whether the alleged victim's statements to adults can be admitted at trial.

Friday marks one year since Michael T. McCourt, now 76, was arrested at the Douglas County Sewer District offices and charged with first-degree child rape. The path toward trial has been slow, and no trial date will be scheduled until after a crucial hearing tentatively set for March 9.

That…