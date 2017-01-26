Dave Currit

Prosser, WA

Dave Currit passed away on Friday, January 21, 2017, from injuries sustained

in an accident while working on one of his project cars. He was born to Paul

and Afton (Christensen) Currit on February 12, 1956, in Deer Park, WA. He

graduated from high school in Cashmere, WA, and received a business degree

from Western Washington State University in Bellingham, WA. Dave and Joyce

Branson were married in April of 1991, in Reno, NV.

Dave was a long-time employee of Welch’s Foods, Inc. in Grandview, WA. He

enjoyed fishing, woodworking and, of course, working on one of his project

cars. He also enjoyed barbequing, with ribs being his specialty.

Dave is survived by his wife, Joyce; parents, Paul and Afton Currit; sister,

Mary Munson; brothers: Steve, Dennis and Rich Currit; step-children: Leonard,

Lorida and Lonnie; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was

preceded in death by his brother, Al Currit.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. You may leave a message

for the family at www.prosserfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are assisted by

Prosser Funeral Home, Prosser, WA.