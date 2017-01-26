The Wenatchee World

Weather:

28°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi31° Cloudy

Tonight

Lo26° Cloudy

Friday

Hi32° Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo25° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi33° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Dave Currit

Website Staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

photo Buy this photo

Photo provided

Dave Currit

Prosser, WA

Dave Currit passed away on Friday, January 21, 2017, from injuries sustained
in an accident while working on one of his project cars. He was born to Paul
and Afton (Christensen) Currit on February 12, 1956, in Deer Park, WA. He
graduated from high school in Cashmere, WA, and received a business degree
from Western Washington State University in Bellingham, WA. Dave and Joyce
Branson were married in April of 1991, in Reno, NV.

Dave was a long-time employee of Welch’s Foods, Inc. in Grandview, WA. He
enjoyed fishing, woodworking and, of course, working on one of his project
cars. He also enjoyed barbequing, with ribs being his specialty.

Dave is survived by his wife, Joyce; parents, Paul and Afton Currit; sister,
Mary Munson; brothers: Steve, Dennis and Rich Currit; step-children: Leonard,
Lorida and Lonnie; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was
preceded in death by his brother, Al Currit.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. You may leave a message
for the family at www.prosserfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are assisted by
Prosser Funeral Home, Prosser, WA.

Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.

Comments Help

A few important points:

  • You must have a Disqus account to comment (your Wenatchee World login and Disqus login are completely separate)
  • You must provide your first and last name
  • Your comment must be civil

For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy

Advertisements

 