De La Hoya arrested for suspected DUI in California

PASADENA, Calif. — Oscar De La Hoya, the International Boxing Hall of Famer and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Wednesday in Pasadena, California.

According to the California Highway Patrol, De La Hoya was arrested at 1:57 a.m. An officer pulled over De La Hoya, who was driving a Land Rover, on Del Mar Boulevard, west of Arroyo Boulevard, according to an incident report obtained by ESPN. The investigating officer smelled an…