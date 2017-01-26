The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi31° Cloudy

Tonight

Lo26° Cloudy

Friday

Hi32° Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo25° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi33° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

De La Hoya arrested for suspected DUI in California

by World news services
PASADENA, Calif. — Oscar De La Hoya, the International Boxing Hall of Famer and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Wednesday in Pasadena, California.

According to the California Highway Patrol, De La Hoya was arrested at 1:57 a.m. An officer pulled over De La Hoya, who was driving a Land Rover, on Del Mar Boulevard, west of Arroyo Boulevard, according to an incident report obtained by ESPN. The investigating officer smelled an…

