Funeral Service Directory

Thursday, Jan. 26

James Elmer Flowers, 88, of East Wenatchee: 10:30 a.m. celebration of life at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 667 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. A private entombment will precede at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Francisco C. Martinez, 79, of Quincy: 11 a.m. celebration of life Mass at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 805 N. Central Ave., Quincy. Arrangements by Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.

Friday, Jan. 27

Frank Phillip Keeler, of East Wenatchee: 2 p.m. funeral service at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley. Private interment will take place at Evergreen Memorial Park. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Turid Renee Noell, 72, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. celebration service at Sage Hills Church.

Mary A. Ward, 89, of Leavenworth: 11 a.m. funeral service at Ward’s Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth. Private burial will be held at Peshastin Cemetery. Arrangements by Ward’s Funeral Chapel.

Gearl Dene “Gerri” Whiteaker, Wenatchee: 11 a.m. service at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Interment will follow at Wenatchee City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Lydia A. Reeves, 89, of Wenatchee: 9:30 a.m. service at Jones & Jones-Betts Chapel, Wenatchee. Committal will follow at Wenatchee City Cemetery. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home.

Joan M. Koffel, 81, of Wenatchee: 2 to 4 p.m. celebration of life at Hillcrest Park Lodge, 1717 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Clarence Glen Brincefield, 87, of Rock Island: 3 p.m. celebration of life at Jones & Jones-Betts Memorial Chapel, Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home.

