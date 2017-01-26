The Wenatchee World

Weather:

28°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi31° Cloudy

Tonight

Lo26° Cloudy

Friday

Hi32° Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo25° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi33° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Knicks’ Melo-for-Love offer knocked back

by World news services
Send to Kindle
Print This

NEW YORK — The Knicks have been unsuccessful in their attempts to engage the Cavaliers in Carmelo Anthony-for-Kevin Love trade talks in advance of the league's Feb. 23 trade deadline, sources have learned.

League sources said on Wednesday that the Knicks have approached the Cavaliers to gauge their interest in swapping All-Star forwards, but they were told that Cleveland is not interested in such an exchange.

Although James and Anthony are close and have both expressed interest in playing together someday,…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 