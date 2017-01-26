Library system wants your ideas

WENATCHEE — Faster wifi? Espresso drinks? Science programs for kids? More ebook titles? More of everything in Spanish?

Folks in North Central Washington have until Feb. 15 to suggest how to make our system of 30 regional libraries and library services even more “fabulouShhhhh!”

Take a survey on line at ncrl.org or on paper at any of the libraries. The on-line survey isn’t yet available in Spanish, but the paper surveys at the branch libraries are. So, far they've received more…