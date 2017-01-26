The Wenatchee World

Weather:

33°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo28° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday Night

Lo26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday Night

Lo27° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi33° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi30° Mostly Cloudy

Library system wants your ideas

by Christine Pratt
Education
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Faster wifi? Espresso drinks? Science programs for kids? More ebook titles? More of everything in Spanish?

Folks in North Central Washington have until Feb. 15 to suggest how to make our system of 30 regional libraries and library services even more “fabulouShhhhh!”

Take a survey on line at ncrl.org or on paper at any of the libraries. The on-line survey isn’t yet available in Spanish, but the paper surveys at the branch libraries are. So, far they've received more…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 