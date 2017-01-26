Library system wants your ideas

WENATCHEE — Faster wifi? Espresso drinks? Science programs for kids? More ebook titles? More of everything in Spanish?
Folks in North Central Washington have until Feb. 15 to suggest how to make our system of 30 regional libraries and library services even more “fabulouShhhhh!”
Take a survey on line at ncrl.org or on paper at any of the libraries. The on-line survey isn’t yet available in Spanish, but the paper surveys at the branch libraries are. So, far they've received more…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.