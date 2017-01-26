Mumps confirmed in Grant County

MOSES LAKE — Grant County health officials are asking residents to make sure their MMR vaccines — and their children’s — are up to date after confirming that one resident has the mumps, and two others likely have it.

The state Department of Health says there is a current outbreak of mumps in Washington state, but until now, almost all of the 278 confirmed cases were in King, Pierce and Spokane counties. Yakima County has one confirmed case, and Snohomish…