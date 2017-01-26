Mumps confirmed in Grant County

MOSES LAKE — Grant County health officials are asking residents to make sure their MMR vaccines — and their children’s — are up to date after confirming that one resident has the mumps, and two others likely have it.
The state Department of Health says there is a current outbreak of mumps in Washington state, but until now, almost all of the 278 confirmed cases were in King, Pierce and Spokane counties. Yakima County has one confirmed case, and Snohomish…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.