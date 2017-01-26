The Wenatchee World

Weather:

32°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo28° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday Night

Lo26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday Night

Lo27° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi33° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi30° Mostly Cloudy

Mumps confirmed in Grant County

by K.C. Mehaffey
Send to Kindle
Print This

MOSES LAKE — Grant County health officials are asking residents to make sure their MMR vaccines — and their children’s — are up to date after confirming that one resident has the mumps, and two others likely have it.

The state Department of Health says there is a current outbreak of mumps in Washington state, but until now, almost all of the 278 confirmed cases were in King, Pierce and Spokane counties. Yakima County has one confirmed case, and Snohomish…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 