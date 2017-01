The Nos. 1, 2, and 4 teams in the Top 25 all lost on the same day for the first time since 1979 as top-ranked Villanova, No. 2 Kansas and No. 4 Kentucky also went down Tuesday.

Katin Reinhardt scored 19 points and hit four 3-pointers in the second half as Marquette rallied in the final five minutes for a 74-72 upset of No. 1 Villanova on Tuesday night at the Bradley Center.

Marquette (14-6, 5-3 Big East) trailed by…