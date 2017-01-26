Othello honors police, finance officer

OTHELLO — The Othello City Council honored several of its own Tuesday evening, bestowing awards upon uniformed and civilian police employees as well as the town's finance officer.

Eight-year Othello Police veteran Sgt. Josh Silva received the city's "Supervisor of the Year" award. According to Police Chief Phil Schenck, Silva joined the Othello Police in 2009, and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2014.

Silva is also a member of the department's Tactical Response Team, Schenck explained.

And…