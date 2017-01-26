The Wenatchee World

Packing Friendship in Wenatchee Valley provides weekend meals for kids

by Tricia Cook
WENATCHEE — During the school year, kindergarten students through high school seniors living below the poverty level receive free and reduced-cost school day breakfasts and lunches through government aid programs.

But, what is available for students at risk for going hungry over weekends and during holidays? The Packing Friendship in Wenatchee Valley project came to the rescue and is now in its sixth school year of operation.

“I was astonished to find out what our community’s need was, that our…

Advertisements

 