Prep Thursday: Elwyn qualifies for another state event as Wenatchee rolls

MOSES LAKE — Wenatchee and Eastmont swimmers braved a frigid Manta Ray Acquatics swimming pool to take first and third, respectively, at the Columbia Basin Big Nine league meet on Thursday.

Due to a gas leak, the gas heater supplying heat to both the pool and the room encompassing it was shut off, making the conditions sub-optimal. That fact didn’t seem to deter the Panthers’ Connor Elwyn, who secured a state-qualifying time in the 200-yard freestyle, the only new state…