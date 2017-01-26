The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo28° Areas Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi33° Areas Freezing Fog

Friday Night

Lo26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday Night

Lo27° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi33° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi30° Mostly Cloudy

Prep Thursday: Elwyn qualifies for another state event as Wenatchee rolls

by
Send to Kindle
Print This

MOSES LAKE — Wenatchee and Eastmont swimmers braved a frigid Manta Ray Acquatics swimming pool to take first and third, respectively, at the Columbia Basin Big Nine league meet on Thursday.

Due to a gas leak, the gas heater supplying heat to both the pool and the room encompassing it was shut off, making the conditions sub-optimal. That fact didn’t seem to deter the Panthers’ Connor Elwyn, who secured a state-qualifying time in the 200-yard freestyle, the only new state…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 