Professional mermaid dreamed of a tail: So, what’s reality like now that she has one?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a pretty typical Thursday morning at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center: kids learning how to swim, triathletes logging laps, grandmothers bopping through water aerobics.

Well, typical save, perhaps, for the three mermaids swishing their tails through the water of the warm pool.

And thanks to hundreds of hours of time spent inside the best custom-made swimmable silicone mermaid tails money can buy, these women do about as good a job of bringing the mythical creatures to…