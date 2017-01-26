The Wenatchee World

Weather:

26°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi31° Cloudy

Tonight

Lo26° Cloudy

Friday

Hi32° Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo25° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi33° Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Professional mermaid dreamed of a tail: So, what’s reality like now that she has one?

by Theoden JanesThe Charlotte Observer
Features
Send to Kindle
Print This

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a pretty typical Thursday morning at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center: kids learning how to swim, triathletes logging laps, grandmothers bopping through water aerobics.

Well, typical save, perhaps, for the three mermaids swishing their tails through the water of the warm pool.

And thanks to hundreds of hours of time spent inside the best custom-made swimmable silicone mermaid tails money can buy, these women do about as good a job of bringing the mythical creatures to…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 