Rockies reach deal with closer Holland

by World news services
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies agreed to a one-year deal with two-time All-Star reliever Greg Holland, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Yahoo Sports reported the contract is for $7 million guaranteed with incentives pushing the deal to between $10-14 million. A two-time All-Star with the Kansas City Royals, Holland underwent Tommy John surgery late in 2015.

