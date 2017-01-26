Safety Valve: Letters from readers

A good laugh

If you need a smile, a laugh, or a fun time in this gray, cold, rainy winter, go see the play “Rumors” at Riverside Playhouse. This Neil Simon comedy is full of physical humor, one liners and amazing misunderstandings with the usual excellent acting we enjoy from the Music Theatre. Three weekends of opportunity through Feb. 2, 3, 4.

Kay Sparks

East Wenatchee

Despicable

The behavior of many of those on the left (Democrats and liberals)…