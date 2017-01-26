Safety Valve: Letters from readers

A good laugh
If you need a smile, a laugh, or a fun time in this gray, cold, rainy winter, go see the play “Rumors” at Riverside Playhouse. This Neil Simon comedy is full of physical humor, one liners and amazing misunderstandings with the usual excellent acting we enjoy from the Music Theatre. Three weekends of opportunity through Feb. 2, 3, 4.
Kay Sparks
East Wenatchee
Despicable
The behavior of many of those on the left (Democrats and liberals)…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.