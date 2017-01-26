Sherman says potential injury penalty is just ‘foolishness’

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman told ESPN Wednesday morning that a proposed penalty for the team for not disclosing his late-season knee injury is "foolishness" and that he thinks the NFL is being "a little too hard on our team for no reason."

ESPN reported last week that the NFL could consider elevating what is already a loss of a fifth-round pick for violations regarding offseason workouts into a second-rounder for not disclosing a knee injury that Sherman played through the…