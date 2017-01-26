The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Tonight

Lo26° Cloudy

Friday

Hi32° Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo25° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi33° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Sherman says potential injury penalty is just ‘foolishness’

by Bob CondottaThe Seattle Times
Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman told ESPN Wednesday morning that a proposed penalty for the team for not disclosing his late-season knee injury is "foolishness" and that he thinks the NFL is being "a little too hard on our team for no reason."

ESPN reported last week that the NFL could consider elevating what is already a loss of a fifth-round pick for violations regarding offseason workouts into a second-rounder for not disclosing a knee injury that Sherman played through the…

