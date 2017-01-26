Cast announced for WHS spring play ‘Stage Door’
This March, step inside a 1930s New York boarding house where a small cohort of young aspiring actresses are learning what it takes to succeed in show business.
Wenatchee High School drama students will be performing in “Stage Door,” a 1938 play by Edna Ferber and George S. Kaufman.
The comedy opens on March 9, and has performances March 10-11 and 16-18 in the high school auditorium.
The cast is below:
- Terry Randall: Sam Stroming
- Keith Burgess: Zac Pope …