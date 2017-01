The Wenatchee Wild have been a better team at home than they have been on the road this season. That statement might seem a bit obvious knowing Wenatchee has a record of 23-0-2 in games at Town Toyota Center this year, but maybe a bit concerning knowing the Wild are 12-7-2 on the road.

Wenatchee has a goal differential of plus-18 on the road, one of just five teams in the British Columbia Hockey League that can boast it scores…