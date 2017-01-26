Tracy Warner | The president orders a wall

President Donald Trump keeps his promises.

Well, he signed the order to start in that direction. During the campaign he promised to build an impenetrable barrier across the length of the southern border, paid for by the people of Mexico. On Wednesday he signed an executive order for the “immediate construction of a physical wall on the southern border.” He specifically defines “wall” as a “secure, contiguous and impassable physical barrier.”

The building of impassable physical barriers is difficult and…