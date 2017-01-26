The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi31° Cloudy

Tonight

Lo26° Cloudy

Friday

Hi32° Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo25° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi33° Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival returns for fourth year

Website Staff
Sometimes the key to a good music fest is to not stop with the great music. Sometimes the key to a good music festival — you know, the type that sells out for two years in a row — is to heap on lots of cool stuff to do in between sets, serve hot food, boozy beverages and offer all sorts of other outdoorsy goodness.

The Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival is bringing all of that to downtown Leavenworth this weekend…

