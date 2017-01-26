The Wenatchee World

Weather:

26°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Tonight

Lo26° Cloudy

Friday

Hi32° Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo25° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi33° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Trump orders building of border wall, targets U.S.‘sanctuary’ cities

by Julia Edwards AinsleyReuters
Send to Kindle
Print This

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump signed directives on Wednesday to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border and strip funding from cities that shield illegal immigrants as he charged ahead with sweeping and divisive plans to transform how the United States deals with immigration and national security.

The Republican president is expected to take additional steps in the coming days to limit legal immigration, including executive orders restricting refugees and blocking the issuing of visas to people from several…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 