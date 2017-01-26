When neighbors experience difficult times, community members take action and help spread the word

WENATCHEE — Linda Wilson dined often at her hometown’s El Abuelo restaurant, learning that the Rodriguez family, who until recently had owned the restaurant, were in the midst of crisis.

Wilson helped spread the word that in early November of last year, twenty-three year old Erik Rodriguez, who until then had appeared healthy, was experiencing chest pains and now in Seattle’s University of Washington Hospital awaiting a heart transplant.

While at first Erik, the family’s eldest son, refused to seek…