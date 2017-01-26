The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo28° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday Night

Lo26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday Night

Lo27° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi33° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi30° Mostly Cloudy

Women’s Marchers rally for next steps

by Rick Steigmeyer
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — What's next? That's a question many are asking after successful and peaceful Women's Marches that drew millions of protesters nationwide and globally, and more than 1,700 people  in Wenatchee Saturday.

Jillian Delaney, a Planned Parent coordinator also involved in organizing the Wenatchee march, said there are several state and national rallies coming up to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline, challenge Trump's tax returns, and to stand with the Black Lives Matter movement with which local people can get involved. Local organization…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 