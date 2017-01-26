Women’s Marchers rally for next steps

WENATCHEE — What's next? That's a question many are asking after successful and peaceful Women's Marches that drew millions of protesters nationwide and globally, and more than 1,700 people in Wenatchee Saturday.

Jillian Delaney, a Planned Parent coordinator also involved in organizing the Wenatchee march, said there are several state and national rallies coming up to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline, challenge Trump's tax returns, and to stand with the Black Lives Matter movement with which local people can get involved. Local organization…