Woodinville skier dies at Stevens Pass

STEVENS PASS — A 55-year-old Woodinville man died on the slopes of Stevens Pass Mountain Resort on Thursday morning.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and other officials are investigating to determine whether his death was due to a trauma or a medical issue, according to a news release from the ski area.

Skiers found the man unresponsive at about 10:30 a.m., and an off-duty emergency room nurse attempted CPR until the ski patrol arrived, the news release said. His name…