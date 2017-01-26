WVC at Omak to offer wildfire program

OMAK — Wenatchee Valley College at Omak is developing a program to educate students, community members and businesses about wildfire prevention and response with a $157,000 appropriation from state lawmakers.

Michele Gedrose, the college’s manager for continuing education, said the Omak campus has announced a position for wildland fire education instructor and program lead.

Classes in the new program could be offered as soon as spring quarter, which begins in March, she said.

But, she said, timing will depend on…