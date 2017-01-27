All-day outage caused by worn wiring

WENATCHEE — The “mystery” power outage that darkened 2,000 homes and businesses in central Wenatchee Jan. 13 was likely caused by worn wiring on a monitoring device at the Chelan County PUD’s Miller substation.

PUD officials announced the suspected cause in a news release Friday.

The outage was a bit unusual in that crews couldn’t immediately determine why the lights went out, Chad Rissman, director of the PUD’s asset management program, had told commissioners.

After testing all critical components within…