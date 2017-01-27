The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo29° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog and Patchy Fog

Saturday Night

Lo29° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi32° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo25° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo24° Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi31° Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi30° Chance Snow

All-day outage caused by worn wiring

by Christine Pratt
Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — The “mystery” power outage that darkened 2,000 homes and businesses in central Wenatchee Jan. 13 was likely caused by worn wiring on a monitoring device at the Chelan County PUD’s Miller substation.

PUD officials announced the suspected cause in a news release Friday.

The outage was a bit unusual in that crews couldn’t immediately determine why the lights went out, Chad Rissman, director of the PUD’s asset management program, had told commissioners.

After testing all critical components within…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 