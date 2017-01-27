The Wenatchee World

Annual meeting will be held Sunday

by Lindsay Francis
WENATCHEE — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will hold its annual meeting Sunday, immediately following the 10 a.m. service. 

The meeting will include election of new vestry members and delegates to the Diocesan Convention, a review of the 2017 budget and reports from the commission.

The meeting will be preceded by a potluck. Participants may bring a main dish, salad or dessert.

For more information, contact the church at 662-5635.

