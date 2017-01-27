The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi34° Cloudy

Tonight

Lo28° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi34° Patchy Freezing Fog and Patchy Fog

Saturday Night

Lo27° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi36° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi31° Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow

Apple Leaf | A life of adventure: Wenatchee teacher Joyce Block details her traveling past

by Moses LurburThe Apple Leaf
Send to Kindle
Print This

It’s not every day that you meet someone who has roamed the streets of Kathmandu, trekked in the Himalayas, taught in the Land Down Under, and worked three seasons on an Alaskan cod fishing boat. But if you attend Wenatchee High School, she’s probably graded your biology lab.

The first clue that Joyce Block is not your average science teacher is her classroom. Every inch of wall space is taken up by posters. Whale bones, dried puffer fish, coral and…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 