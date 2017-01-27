Apple Leaf | A life of adventure: Wenatchee teacher Joyce Block details her traveling past

It’s not every day that you meet someone who has roamed the streets of Kathmandu, trekked in the Himalayas, taught in the Land Down Under, and worked three seasons on an Alaskan cod fishing boat. But if you attend Wenatchee High School, she’s probably graded your biology lab.

The first clue that Joyce Block is not your average science teacher is her classroom. Every inch of wall space is taken up by posters. Whale bones, dried puffer fish, coral and…