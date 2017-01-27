The Wenatchee World

Brewster hospital replaces aging beds, furniture

by K.C. Mehaffey
BREWSTER — Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster is replacing its patient beds and other furniture, thanks to voter approval in November to lift the public hospital district’s levy lid, enabling the hospital to increase its levy rate.

A news release from the hospital said that its beds — which were more than 40 years old — are being replaced with 18 new beds that are more comfortable and have technological capabilities.

Hospital commissioners authorized the hospital’s chief financial officer Jennifer…

