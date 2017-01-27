Car passenger guilty in assault on Eastside officer

WATERVILLE — An auto passenger who urged a driver to flee from police, which led to an East Wenatchee police officer being hit by a car, was convicted Thursday of second-degree assault.

A Douglas County Superior Court jury found Ryan K. Fraser, 20, of Wenatchee acted as an accomplice to an assault on Officer James Marshall, who was investigating a noisy party July 9 in in the 1600 block of First Street Southeast.

The driver who struck Marshall, Liliana R. Castillo,…