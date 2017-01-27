The Wenatchee World

Weather:

33°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi33° Cloudy

Tonight

Lo29° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog and Patchy Fog

Saturday Night

Lo26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi32° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo25° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo24° Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi31° Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Car passenger guilty in assault on Eastside officer

by Jefferson Robbins
Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

WATERVILLE — An auto passenger who urged a driver to flee from police, which led to an East Wenatchee police officer being hit by a car, was convicted Thursday of second-degree assault.

A Douglas County Superior Court jury found Ryan K. Fraser, 20, of Wenatchee acted as an accomplice to an assault on Officer James Marshall, who was investigating a noisy party July 9 in in the 1600 block of First Street Southeast. 

The driver who struck Marshall, Liliana R. Castillo,…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 