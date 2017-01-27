Family of missing Monitor man plea for help

WENATCHEE — The mother of a 32-year-old Monitor man missing since Nov. 4 made a tearful plea Thursday before the Wenatchee City Council.
Rudy Martinez Hernandez was last seen leaving his home on Allyn Lane in Monitor about 11 p.m.
“Every day, a million times a day, I walk by son’s room constantly worrying if he’s OK, cold, hurt, or even my biggest fear that I couldn’t bear to say out loud,” said Linda Martinez.
Martinez and others are frustrated…
