Family of missing Monitor man plea for help

by Pete O'Cain
Public Safety
WENATCHEE — The mother of a 32-year-old Monitor man missing since Nov. 4 made a tearful plea Thursday before the Wenatchee City Council.

Rudy Martinez Hernandez was last seen leaving his home on Allyn Lane in Monitor about 11 p.m.

“Every day, a million times a day, I walk by son’s room constantly worrying if he’s OK, cold, hurt, or even my biggest fear that I couldn’t bear to say out loud,” said Linda Martinez.

Martinez and others are frustrated…

