Funeral Service Directory

Friday, Jan. 27

Mary A. Ward, 89, of Leavenworth: 11 a.m. funeral service at Ward’s Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth. Private burial will be held at Peshastin Cemetery. Arrangements by Ward’s Funeral Chapel.

Gearl Dene “Gerri” Whiteaker, Wenatchee: 11 a.m. service at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Interment will follow at Wenatchee City Cemetery. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Lydia A. Reeves, 89, of Wenatchee: 9:30 a.m. service at Jones & Jones-Betts Chapel, Wenatchee. Committal will follow at Wenatchee City Cemetery. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home.

Joan M. Koffel, 81, of Wenatchee: 2 to 4 p.m. celebration of life at Hillcrest Park Lodge, 1717 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Clarence Glen Brincefield, 87, of Rock Island: 3 p.m. celebration of life at Jones & Jones-Betts Memorial Chapel, Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home.

Monday, Jan. 30

Charles “Marvin” Larkin, 83, of Quincy: 11 a.m. celebration of life at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, 300 G St. S.E., Quincy. Concluding services will follow at Quincy Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel.  Arrangements by Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel.

