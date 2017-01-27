Horizon Air pilots threaten to strike for higher pay

SEATTLE — Pilots for Horizon Air are threatening to strike for higher pay and have sued the Sea-Tac-based airline for allegedly violating the terms of a labor contract.

Horizon, a subsidiary of Alaska Air Group Inc., operates daily flights between Seattle Tacoma International Airport and Pangborn Memorial Airport.

In a statement, Alaska officials declined to comment on whether a strike would disrupt service between Pangborn and SeaTac, but pledged to continue negotiating.

