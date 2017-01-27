Judge’s order blocks state probe into ag association

WATERVILLE — A Douglas County judge has turned aside part of a state Attorney General's investigation into a growers' association's alleged wage fixing, calling the state's demand for documents an evident "fishing expedition."

Superior Court Judge John Hotchkiss last month blocked a criminal investigative demand, or CID, filed by the Attorney General's office against wafla, formerly the Washington Farm Labor Association. The group represents farm and orchard operators in Washington and parts of Oregon.

Wafla sued in Douglas County to block the CID…